  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2022 Only 40 families on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Only 40 families on Musi bank prone to urban flooding: River board

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 9, 2022, 9:58 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2022, 9:58 am IST
Several colonies and thousands of families who live along the Musi banks are at risk of flooding (R. Pavan/DC)
 Several colonies and thousands of families who live along the Musi banks are at risk of flooding (R. Pavan/DC)

Hyderabad: Although several colonies and thousands of families who live along the Musi banks are at risk of flooding as the city has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past month, the Musi River Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) thinks otherwise.

While GHMC and revenue department officials evacuated at least 1,500 families in the Charminar area, the MRDCL authorities claimed that only 40 families were under imminent threat. The MRDCL conducted a survey of the Musi river over a 55 km stretch, from Gandipet to ORR-East at Gowrelli and Himayat Sagar to Bapughat, using drone technology.

According to MRDCL officials, the revenue department reported 9,218 constructions totalling 55 km of encroachment along the Musi in the three districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. This year alone, around 1,500 households along Musi were evacuated and relocated to rehabilitation centres by the GHMC staff and the revenue officials.

Some areas under risk of flooding are MGBS, Chaderghat, Amberpet, Puranapul, Attapur, Golnaka, Asifnagar, Golconda, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Charminar, Himayatnagar,and Saidabad. However, according to MRDCL officials, only Shankarnagar Colony in Old Malakpet and its 40 families are more vulnerable to flooding. They claimed that the remaining encroachers are not vulnerable and cannot be removed because of political compulsions related to the upcoming elections.

The corporation has been able to remove two permanent constructions and roughly 230 meagre encroachments while the city has been dealing with major urban flooding challenges. Only two permanent encroachments, together with 16 huts and 14 commercial car sheds in the Charminar and Amberper mandals, respectively, were effectively removed by the government in 2018. There were 135 huts, 1,500 rickshaws parked unlawfully, 97 business sheds, and three vents in the Bahadurpura and Nampally mandals in 2019.

Meanwhile, MRDCL officials claimed that as part of Musi Rejuvenation and Beautification, they removed junipers and shrubs to reduce the mosquito menace, and cleaned the Musi Riverbed to allow for free flow between Bapughat and Nagole Bridge. These initiatives are expected to cost roughly Rs 8.50 crore.

...
Tags: musi river, telangana news, musi river development corporation limited
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Rains back to Hyderabad city, three Musi bridges closed
Floods wash away Rs 11 crore Musi beautification works
Musi inundates several areas in Hyderabad

Latest From Nation

The CM said that the government was implementing the sub-plan meant for the tribals effectively. It was also offering high quality education through Gurukulams, foreign education through Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund and free training to adivasi youth to settle in jobs and self-employment.(Photo: Twitter/Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao)

KCR greets tribals on world adivasi day

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ANI file photo)

Nitish likely to meet Governor amid political upheaval

The highlight was the performance by artists on the role of women in the freedom struggle. (DC Image)

Cultural programmes mark Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations

Case against blood bank after 3-yr-old thalassemia patient tested positive for HIV.(Representational photo: AP)

Thalassemia patient contracts HIV, case against blood bank



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bill to privatise electricity in LS, is sent to Parliamentary panel

Members in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)

One-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are wit liners: PM Modi says in farewell speech to VP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the farewell of outgoing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament, New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

UP: Bulldozer removes illegal structures at home of politician who abused woman

Residents gather as Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->