  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2022 Godavari in spate ag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Godavari in spate again as Sabari, Indravathi receive heavy inflows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Aug 10, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Due to a low pressure in Bay of Bengal and heavy rains in Chhattisgarh, River Godavari and its tributaries Sabari, Pranahitha and Indravathi were receiving heavy inflows on Tuesday. (DC File Photo)
 Due to a low pressure in Bay of Bengal and heavy rains in Chhattisgarh, River Godavari and its tributaries Sabari, Pranahitha and Indravathi were receiving heavy inflows on Tuesday. (DC File Photo)

KAKINADA: Due to a low pressure in Bay of Bengal and heavy rains in Chhattisgarh, River Godavari and its tributaries Sabari, Pranahitha and Indravathi were receiving heavy inflows on Tuesday.

Officials discharged 7,81,627 cusecs of excess waters into the Bay of Bengal by 8pm and said the first warning may be issued on Wednesday.

The people of merged mandals, in particular Chinturu agency in Alluri Seetharama Raju district and Kukunuru and Velerupadu in Eluru district who have faced bitter experience and not recovered yet are worried over the fresh flooding in the river.

The water levels reached to 39.3 metres at Chinturu against the danger level of 43 metres, and 37.69 metres at Kunaaram against a danger level of 43 metres. The water level at Polavaram was at 22.817 metres.

Chinturu mandal tahasildar Saikrishna appealed to the people to be vigilant as, due to heavy rains, River Godavari may be flooded and the people in low-lying areas should move to safe places. The people in the upper areas should remain in their houses due to the heavy rains.

Fishermen also should not venture into the sea. In view of the Godavari and Sabari flood threats at VR Puram and Chinturu villages, the government has postponed the Intermediate  Public Advanced Supplementary examinations from August 10 at the examination centres in VR Puram, Chintur and other villages.

Konaseema collector Himanshu said that low-lying areas should be alerted and the fishermen should not venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over coastal Odisha and  Northwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly west northwest and concentrated into a depression and lay over coastal Odisha and its neighborhood about   70km north northwest of Bhubaneswar(Odisha).

It was likely to move gradually west or north westwards and then  weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and its neighborhood on Wednesday.

Under its influence, rain or thundershowers were likely in many places in north coastal Andhra, south coastal Andhra and Yanam till August 13.

...
Tags: river godavari floods, sabari, pranahitha, indravathi, bay of bengal, chinturu, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal. (PTI File Photo)

Suvidha drops RT-PCR upload

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

China to allow students from India to return

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka addressing the gathering after launching the Pada Yatra here at Kusumanchi mandal in Paliar constituency of Khammam district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Cong takes out ‘Azadi ka Gaurav Yatra’

News

AP govt urged to hold millennium celebrations of Rajaraja Narendra’s coronation



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: 18 ministers sworn in

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after taking oath as the CM. (ANI)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to expand 2-member ministry today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Bill to privatise electricity in LS, is sent to Parliamentary panel

Members in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories. (PTI)

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->