Godavari in spate again as Sabari, Indravathi receive heavy inflows

KAKINADA: Due to a low pressure in Bay of Bengal and heavy rains in Chhattisgarh, River Godavari and its tributaries Sabari, Pranahitha and Indravathi were receiving heavy inflows on Tuesday.

Officials discharged 7,81,627 cusecs of excess waters into the Bay of Bengal by 8pm and said the first warning may be issued on Wednesday.

The people of merged mandals, in particular Chinturu agency in Alluri Seetharama Raju district and Kukunuru and Velerupadu in Eluru district who have faced bitter experience and not recovered yet are worried over the fresh flooding in the river.

The water levels reached to 39.3 metres at Chinturu against the danger level of 43 metres, and 37.69 metres at Kunaaram against a danger level of 43 metres. The water level at Polavaram was at 22.817 metres.

Chinturu mandal tahasildar Saikrishna appealed to the people to be vigilant as, due to heavy rains, River Godavari may be flooded and the people in low-lying areas should move to safe places. The people in the upper areas should remain in their houses due to the heavy rains.

Fishermen also should not venture into the sea. In view of the Godavari and Sabari flood threats at VR Puram and Chinturu villages, the government has postponed the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary examinations from August 10 at the examination centres in VR Puram, Chintur and other villages.

Konaseema collector Himanshu said that low-lying areas should be alerted and the fishermen should not venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over coastal Odisha and Northwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly west northwest and concentrated into a depression and lay over coastal Odisha and its neighborhood about 70km north northwest of Bhubaneswar(Odisha).

It was likely to move gradually west or north westwards and then weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and its neighborhood on Wednesday.

Under its influence, rain or thundershowers were likely in many places in north coastal Andhra, south coastal Andhra and Yanam till August 13.