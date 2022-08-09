  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2022 Congress to launch & ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from September 7

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 9, 2022, 11:35 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2022, 11:35 am IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories. (PTI)
 Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union Territories. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced it will launch from September 7 a Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in which party workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on this day, 80 years ago the Indian National Congress under the leadership and inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement that won the country freedom five years later.

"Today the Indian National Congress announces the launch of its Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7, 2022," he said in a statement.

This is a padayatra (foot march)covering 12 states and two Union Territories, Ramesh said, adding it will be about 3,500-km long and will be completed in about 150 days.

Congress workers and leaders including Rahul Gandhi will participate in the yatra, Ramesh said.

The Congress appeals to all wanting to be part of an gigantic national endeavour to provide an alternative to the politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice and to the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities, to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

In a tweet, Ramesh attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking questions about the role it played when Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India movement.

"It was on the sidelines dissociating itself from the mass movement. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee took no part while Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Azad, Prasad, Pant and many others were jailed," he said.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, jairam ramesh, indian national congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The CM said that the government was implementing the sub-plan meant for the tribals effectively. It was also offering high quality education through Gurukulams, foreign education through Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund and free training to adivasi youth to settle in jobs and self-employment.(Photo: Twitter/Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao)

KCR greets tribals on world adivasi day

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ANI file photo)

Nitish likely to meet Governor amid political upheaval

The highlight was the performance by artists on the role of women in the freedom struggle. (DC Image)

Cultural programmes mark Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations

Case against blood bank after 3-yr-old thalassemia patient tested positive for HIV.(Representational photo: AP)

Thalassemia patient contracts HIV, case against blood bank



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to expand 2-member ministry today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Bill to privatise electricity in LS, is sent to Parliamentary panel

Members in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)

One-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are wit liners: PM Modi says in farewell speech to VP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the farewell of outgoing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament, New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

UP: Bulldozer removes illegal structures at home of politician who abused woman

Residents gather as Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->