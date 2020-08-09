137th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,091,549

59,715

Recovered

1,429,178

46,617

Deaths

42,621

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab2193014040539 Jharkhand165427503154 Chhatisgarh11408831987 Uttarakhand89015731112 Goa7947559570 Telangana751354330615 Tripura6014408437 Puducherry5123291475 Manipur3466192610 Himachal Pradesh3206200813 Nagaland26578247 Arunachal Pradesh204913263 Chandigarh137482023 Meghalaya10234236 Sikkim8544061 Mizoram5672890
Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2020 Biggest single-day s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Biggest single-day spike of 7,178 COVID cases in Karnataka; toll crosses 3000 mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published Aug 9, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2020, 10:39 am IST
As of now the total positive cases stand at 1,72,102 and 79,765 are in the active status
Karnataka corona positive cases has crossed the 7,000 mark. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka corona positive cases has crossed the 7,000 mark. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: On one side Karnataka is battling floods, on the other side the fresh Corona positive cases has crossed the 7,000 mark and stood at 7,178.

This is the first time ever the fresh cases has crossed 7,000 mark. The fresh load coming every day to this scale just indicates that Karnataka will soon touch the 2 lakh mark anytime soon the coming week. As of now the total positive cases stand at 1,72,102. Of the total tally, 79,765 are in the active status.

 

The number of people who succumbed to Corona has also crossed the 3,000 mark and stand at 3,091. Since Friday evening, there were 93 deaths due to Corona in the state.

Bengaluru remains the major contributor to the state's tally with 2,665 cases out of 7,178 cases. Bellari, Udupi and Belagavi are next to Bengaluru with 607, 313 and 302 fresh cases respectively. The state's districts too continue to add up deaths. Of the 93 deaths, only 18 were from Bengaluru while the rest were shared by the districts.

There were 5,006 discharges across the state of which 2,229 were from Bengaluru alone.

 

State continues to do more than 40,000 test and on Saturday the state's health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare revealed that 43,883 tests were done on Saturday taking the total tests to 16,68,511.

Medical education minister Dr Sudhakar who visited ESI Hospital at Rajajinagar to take stock of the situation had tweeted about his visit and said "In the coming week RTPCR lab will be functional at the ESI Hospital. As the death tally is high in the hospital, an expert committee will be constituted to bring out an audit report."

 

...
Tags: karnataka covid-19 cases, karnataka floods, coronavirus cases, karnataka coronavirus, covid-19 deaths, karnataka covid death toll
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Officials inspect the wreckage of an Air India Express jet at Calicut International Airport in Karipur, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Kerala landslide victims to get Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia; Air crash victims Rs 10 lakh

A crowd gathered at the central located Swarna Palace Hotel on Sunday morning. (Photo-)

Swarna Palace hotel has no NOC, firefighting systems were not working: Officials

There has been an 85 per cent decline in the use of stents, implants and optical devices from April to June 2020.

Stent procedures, knee replacements take a heavy Covid blow

People stand near a Covid-19 mobile testing facility, at Jafarguda near Karwan in the old city of Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad to fall by August-end, says health official



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After ED probe, Rhea shares Sushant Singh Rajput's note expressing gratitude in life

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh almost into corona peak, focus now on reducing mortality rate

We are almost into the peak of cases: Andhra government

Grocery shops, vegetable vendors potential spreaders of coronavirus: Centre

Union health ministry has asked states/UTs to test people like vendors and grocers.

UPSC Rank 93 lodges complaint over several Instagram accounts impersonating her

UPSC rank 93 Aishwarya Sheoran, who is also a former model.

Air India Express flight with 191 on board crashes while landing at Kozhikode airport

The picture from the crash site. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham