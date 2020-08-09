138th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,114,140

59,715

Recovered

1,447,332

46,617

Deaths

42,821

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2170401296151939 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1441271293624098 Uttar Pradesh118038698332028 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7751354330615 Bihar7578648673419 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan5065636310776 Odisha4419328698307 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3312020862107 Jammu and Kashmir2439020862459 Punjab2193014040539 Jharkhand165427503154 Chhatisgarh11408831987 Uttarakhand89015731112 Goa7947559570 Tripura6014408437 Puducherry5123291475 Manipur3635192711 Himachal Pradesh3242201513 Nagaland26888937 Arunachal Pradesh204913263 Chandigarh137482023 Meghalaya10234236 Sikkim8544061 Mizoram5672890
Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2020 Asked if I am an Ind ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Asked if I am an Indian for not speaking in Hindi at airport: Kanimozhi

PTI
Published Aug 9, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi, Kanimozhi tweeted
DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a CISF officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English. (PTI Photo)
 DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a CISF officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am an Indian,' when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition," Kanimozhi who is also the DMK's women's wing secretary said on her twitter handle.

 

A number of social media users replied supporting her, with one of them saying, I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!.

...
Tags: dmk mp, kanimozhi, cisf officer
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


ADVERTISEMENT
