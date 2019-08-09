Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Vacant teaching post ...
Vacant teaching posts must be filled immediately: HRD Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
It is estimated that over five lakh teaching positions are lying vacant in higher education institutions across the country.
 Nishank stressed that all states need to give a serious thought on this. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Thursday, said there is a need to fill the vacant positions in all educational institutions at the earliest.

It is estimated that over five lakh teaching positions are lying vacant in higher education institutions across the country.

 

Nishank stressed that all states need to give a serious thought on this. He was chairing a meeting of secretaries of higher and technical education of states & UTs to discuss the draft New Education Policy (NEP) in Delhi.

Nishank stated that all states have important role in the new education policy. He stressed on the need for brainstorming before framing the new policy.

He added that the education policy is for the whole country and everyone’s participation in the country’s policy should be ensured, Hindustan Times reported.

Nishank said that higher education needs to be more employable, research oriented, innovative and accountable. He further said that our education system also has an important responsibility to establish the country as a global power by meeting international standards.

