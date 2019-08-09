Prez gives assent to J&K reorganisation legislation, 2 new official UTs from Oct 31

President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave assent to a legislation through which Jammu and Kashmir would be split into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that two new Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will come into existence on October 31.

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

