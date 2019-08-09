PM Modi reaches out to heart of the Kashmir Valley

New Delhi: Aiming to quell any apprehensions in the minds of the people of J&K on the status of the region after Article 370’s revocation and the state’s bifurcation into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the decision as “historic”, said they too will get all the rights and benefits like the right to education, access to basic amenities as well as employment opportunities, which people in other parts of country have been availing since Independence.

In a 37-minute televised address to the nation Thursday evening, Mr Modi defended the decision to scrap Article 370 and said it was a historic one, as the contentious clause had not given anything except “separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule” to the people of the region, and Pakistan had used it as a tool to spread terrorism.

However, he assured the people that they will now be at par with other citizens of the country, as all the laws and rights will be applicable on them too.

As security restrictions continue in the state, Mr Modi promised the government would make sincere efforts to ensure that people in the region faced no difficulties in celebrating Id-ul-Zuha, which falls on August 12. “I want to assure friends in J&K that the situation will gradually return to normal and their difficulties will ease,” he said. He also extended his Id greetings to the people.

Detailing his government’s development plans for J&K, Mr Modi said state government employees including the police will soon get benefits on par with employees of other Union territories and all vacant posts in J&K and Ladakh will be filled, creating new job opportunities.

“As J&K will see more and more development... I do not think it will remain a Union territory for long. However, Ladakh will remain a Union territory,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said J&K will still elect governments through elections, and the chief ministers and MLAs will be elected from among themselves.

Elections to panchayats too will be held democratically, he pledged, saying that ever since the state had come under Governor’s Rule, signs of improvement in terms of governance have been visible on the ground.

Listing the benefits of the Centre’s decision, the Prime Minister said the youth of the state will get employment opportunities as training and skill centres catering to various disciplines will be opened there soon.

Earlier this week, the Centre had revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status of J&K and bifurcated the region into two UTs — J&K and Ladakh.