Pakistan to continue Kartarpur corridor despite J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 1:44 am IST
A Punjab delegation had got the all-clear from the Centre to visit Pakistan in connection with the Kartapur corridor project.
Kartarpur Sahib corridor.
 Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

New Delhi: The Kartarpur Sahib corridor initiative will continue from the Pakistani side despite the recent tensions between the two neighbours, even as New Delhi is also working with all its might on the project.

“The Kartarpur initiative will continue,” Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted by news agencies as saying in Islamabad.

 

Drawing attention to the Kartarpur project, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh on Thursday said, “Kashmir is our internal matter and Pakistan’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties is a knee-jerk reaction. Both countries must take adequate steps to ensure progress of #KartarpurCorridor isn’t jeopardised in light of @pid_gov (Pakistan) decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with India.”

Meanwhile, according to news agency reports from Chandigarh, just days before Pakistan announced the downgrade of its ties with India for its J&K move, a Punjab delegation had got the all-clear from the Centre to visit Pakistan in connection with the Kartapur corridor project. The Centre gave its  permission last week for a visit planned to assess the work on the corridor aimed at giving access to Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

