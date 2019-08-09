Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Pakistan leaves Samj ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan leaves Samjhauta Express midway, India steps in

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Aug 9, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 12:48 am IST
The train, that was due to reach Attari at 12.30 pm, finally arrived at 5.15 pm after the Indian Railways sent its engine.
After leaving behind the train, the Indian Railways staff, along with the engine, returned to the Indian side at 7.29 pm. .(Photo: ANI)
 After leaving behind the train, the Indian Railways staff, along with the engine, returned to the Indian side at 7.29 pm. .(Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day after “downgrading” diplomatic ties and suspending border trade with India, Pakistan in a dramatic move on Thursday stopped the Samjhauta Express at the Wagah border, leaving 110 passengers stranded. Citing security reasons, the Pakistani side refused to cross over to Attari.

The train, that was due to reach Attari at 12.30 pm, finally arrived at 5.15 pm after the Indian Railways sent its engine, crew and securitymen to bring it to Attari.

 

At 6.40 pm, the same Indian engine, driver, cew and safety staff took the train back, with 70 passengers, to Wagah, where it reached at 7 pm. After leaving behind the train, the Indian Railways staff, along with the engine, returned to the Indian side at 7.29 pm.

Tags: samjhauta express, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, article 370, kartarpur sahib
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


