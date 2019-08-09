Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Video: Maharashtra m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Maharashtra minister receives flak over selfie videos during flood survey

PTI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
In one of the clips, an unknown person accompanying Mahajan is seen taking selfie video as they rode through water in parts of Kolhapur.
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan was seen smiling and waving in one of the videos during flood survey in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter | @VinayMIRROR)
 Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan was seen smiling and waving in one of the videos during flood survey in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter | @VinayMIRROR)

Kolhapur: Maharashtra minister of Water Resources & Irrigation (Nashik and Jalgaon) Girish Mahajan on Friday stoked a controversy after two selfie video clips surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands cheerfully as he surveyed parts of the flood-hit district.

This prompted the opposition NCP to rebuke Mahajan.

 

Questioning if the minister was on "tourism", the NCP asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek resignation of the "insensitive" water resources minister.

In one of the clips, an unknown person accompanying Mahajan is seen taking selfie video as they rode through water in parts of Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

The BJP minister can be seen smiling and waving hands in this clip.

In another clip, Mahajan is seen inspecting the flood situation standing on a road as the person filmed the selfie video.

"Minister @girishdmahajan and officials were smiled, posed selfie. Are the rulers left with any sensitivity? @Dev_Fadnavis Ji take resignation of this insensitive
minister, suspend the officials concerned," NCP leader Dhananjay Munde tweeted.

Expressing grief over the death of a child due to floods, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council Munde of the NCP also asked Mahajan if he feels ashamed of his approach to the situation.

Parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Sangli and Kolhapur districts, are in the grip of devastating floods over the last week following heavy rainfall in the region.

As of Thursday, over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places in the flood-ravaged districts.

...
Tags: maharashtra floods, girish mahajan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Kolhapur


Latest From Nation

Students welcome abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Kathua: Students welcome abrogation of Article 370, hoist tricolor outside college

The police said the 28-year-old woman is a chartered accountant and her husband, 32 , is an engineer. The two are residents of a condominium in Sector 90, the police said. (Photo: video screengrab)

Watch: Couple in Gurgaon held for dragging cop on car, assaulting journalists

Nishank stressed that all states need to give a serious thought on this. (Photo: File)

Vacant teaching posts must be filled immediately: HRD Minister

Many names are doing rounds for the post of Congress president, but no consensus has been achieved. (Photo: PTI)

New Congress chief to be decided tomorrow in CWC meeting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut is deadly, plays with fire and bullets; watch

Dhaakad teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singing donkey becomes internet sensation; see video

I think Emily's singing started because she likes to beg for treats. The moment she sees a treat bucket she starts singing. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Definitely not lonely': CM Yeddy on handling K'taka flood, rain situation

CM BS Yediyurappa conducts an aerial survey of Ghataprabha and Malaprabha river basin. (Photo: ANI)

Modi to visit 'trusted friend' Bhutan on Aug 17

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to receive audiences with Bhutan King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and hold talks with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering. (Photo: PTI)

Poverty compels locals in this UP village to mortgage their children

Local authorities, however, refuted the claims made by the locals. (Photo: ANI)

Vacant teaching posts must be filled immediately: HRD Minister

Nishank stressed that all states need to give a serious thought on this. (Photo: File)

J&K: Govt officials to ensure supply of commodities during Eid al-Adha

Giving details about Haj pilgrimage, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Zone Basheer Ahmad Khan added, 'Haj pilgrimage is about to culminate in a few days. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham