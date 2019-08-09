Kashmir is entirely an internal affair: India

New Delhi: After Pakistan announced the downgrading of diplomatic ties with India and asked New Delhi to withdraw its high commissioner Ajay Bisaria, India on Thursday regretted Islamabad’s “unilateral” move and urged it to “review” it “so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved”.

In a statement, New Delhi also said “the recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India” and that the move was “driven by a commitment to extend to J&K opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution”.

Pak reaction was expected, says India

After Pakistan announced the downgrading of diplomatic ties with India and asked New Delhi to withdraw its high commissioner Ajay Bisaria, India on Thursday regretted Islamabad’s “unilateral” move and urged it to “review” it “so that channels for diplomatic communications are preserved”.

New Delhi said it was “not surprising that such development initiatives that could address any disaffection in Jammu and Kashmir should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, which has utilised such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism”. India also said Pakistan’s “intention of presenting an alarmist view of the region would never succeed”.

Pakistan said it was ready to review its decision if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir.