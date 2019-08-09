Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Jammu and Kashmir: S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools reopened after five days in Udhampur

ANI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
The official also said that the district administration has ordered to reopened schools however, colleges will remain shut.
Echoing her opinion, several students have expressed their happiness over the district administration's decision to reopen the schools in the state. (Photo: ANI)
 Echoing her opinion, several students have expressed their happiness over the district administration's decision to reopen the schools in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Udhampur: Days after Section 144 was imposed in districts of Jammu and Kashmir, schools reopened here on Friday.

Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, told ANI: "Section 144 is still imposed, but with some exceptions in certain areas. The administration will monitor the vulnerable areas very closely. Section 144 will be withdrawn gradually after analyzing the situations here. The security plan is in place."

 

"Section 144 was imposed in Udhampur on August 4. With the cooperation of residents of the district, the situation till now has been totally under control. Moreover, markets are also open from 11 AM to 5 PM," he added.

The official also said that the district administration has ordered to reopened schools however, colleges will remain shut.

"I want to inform the students that the teachers are also on their way to schools. There is nothing to worry," he added.

Neelu Sharma, Principal of Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur, said: "As per order of Chief Education Officer and District administration, the school was reopened almost after five days. As section 144 was imposed, several roads were blocked by the security forces. Despite having troubles reaching school, almost all our staff members are present here."

Sharma also added that students are so happy to be back in school after a break.

Echoing her opinion, several students have expressed their happiness over the district administration's decision to reopen the schools in the state.

On August 5, the government had imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu and Srinagar districts, which is to remain in force till further orders.

As per the order, there will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature - which has stoked a controversy with opposition stating that it is 'unconstitutional'.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, section 144, school reopened, udhampur
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Udhampur


Latest From Nation

More details awaited. (Photo: File)

Ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS over breathing problems

'A lot of people come and ask me for a selfie, I cannot say no to them. No one is seeing the hard work I am doing, I even went to an area by swimming to help people. This is a very tough time and I am doing everything that is possible to assist in relief operation', Mahajan said. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashta minister retorts to critics over selfie during flood relief operations

ED also stated that Ratul skipped questioning and his anticipatory bail was rejected by a CBI special court. (Photo: ANI)

Non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case

The governors discussed with the home minister issues concerning their respective states. (Photo: File)

Governors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura meet Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashta minister retorts to critics over selfie during flood relief operations

'A lot of people come and ask me for a selfie, I cannot say no to them. No one is seeing the hard work I am doing, I even went to an area by swimming to help people. This is a very tough time and I am doing everything that is possible to assist in relief operation', Mahajan said. (Photo: ANI)

Governors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura meet Amit Shah

The governors discussed with the home minister issues concerning their respective states. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: 4 feared trapped as Sayyad Building collapses in Masjid Bunder

Two other persons trapped under the debris have been rescued. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Ayodhya dispute: SC rejects plea against five-day hearing

The court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case. (Photo: File)

Section 144 withdrawn in Jammu

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan said the situation is normal in Jammu as well as in Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham