Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik meets NSA Ajit Doval

ANI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 6:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 6:38 pm IST
NSA Doval had visited downtown Srinagar and spent over two hours in the area interacting with troops and local people.
They also expressed satisfaction regarding the overall situation which is by and large peaceful. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Friday.

Doval, who has been on ground zero since last few days, took stock of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

During the meeting, Governor Malik and NSA Doval emphasised on the importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs besides ensuring their safety and security.

They also expressed satisfaction regarding the overall situation which is by and large peaceful.

Governor also discussed arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for the observance of Eid-ul-Adha with religious fervor and gaiety.

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval had visited downtown Srinagar and spent over two hours in the area interacting with troops and local people.

Doval, who is in Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation after Centre scrapped Article 370, also had lunch with CRPF personnel.

The NSA had reached the state a day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 35A and dilution of Article 370, provisions that gave a special right to subjects of the state over several matters including land, government jobs and scholarships.

The government has also bifurcated the state and carved out Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

