Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Heavy rains lash Mah ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Kerala, situation grim

PTI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 2:14 am IST
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct rescue and relief operation at a flooded area in Kolhapur district on Wednesday. (PTI)
 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct rescue and relief operation at a flooded area in Kolhapur district on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The flood situation remained grim in Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu as torrential rains, gusty winds and landslips left a trail of destruction, with reports of 15 deaths on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarata, Karnataka and Kerala over the next two days.

 

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday witnessed a hot and humid day, with the mercury settling at 37.9 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 56 per cent and 88 per cent. No rainfall was recorded in the national capital.

Nine people drowned after a rescue boat capsized in flood-ravaged Sangli district of Maharashtra on Thursday. Over two lakh people are living without electricity in Kolhapur and Sangli, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here after conducting an aerial survey. Four deaths have been reported in Kolhapur in rain-related incidents so far, the chief minister said.

The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway is closed due to inclement weather.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Fadnavis and assured him of all help to deal with the flood situation in the state.

Karnataka agreed to release five lakh cusec of water from Almatti dam, located downstream on the Krishna river, an official from Fadnavis' office said.
This will help to bring down the water level in the flood-affected areas in Western Maharashtra, he said.

A year after the devastating deluge, northern Kerala is flooded again as rains and widespread landslides claimed four lives on Thursday, taking the death toll to 32 since the monsoon began on June 6.

As 'red alert' has been sounded in four districts and torrential rains submerged low-lying areas leaving people stranded in houses and isolated places, the Kerala government sought the help of Army and the National Disaster Response Force for rescue mission.

...
Tags: flood, rains, india meteorological department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


