‘Ghulam Nabi’s talk can be twisted against India’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 1:41 am IST
“Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money).”
Ghulam Nabi Azad.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remarks on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's visit to Jammu and Kashmir could be used by Pakistan at global forums against India and it was “unfortunate” that the former chief minister of  the state made such remarks.

A day after the government nullified the provisions of Article 370 giving special status to the state, Mr Doval visited the militancy-affected south Kashmir and some of his videos and photographs, sharing meal with locals on a footpath went viral on the social media.  

 

Reacting on the photographs and videos, the senior Congress leader had claimed  “Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money).”   

Demanding an apology from the senior Congress leader, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comments are unfortunate. I condemn it strongly.... This statement  will be used by Pakistan on global forums. He should immediately apologise for the comments.”

