Counting for Vellore Lok Sabha seat underway amid three-tier security

The constituency has 14.32 lakh voters spread in six Assembly segments and 71.51 per cent votes was the voter turnout. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Counting of votes for the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency began at 8 am on Friday, with three-tier security paraphernalia, officials said.

The poll to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat was originally scheduled to be held in April alongside some other seats in Tamil Nadu. It was cancelled following tax raids and cash seizures.

Fresh polling was held on August 5. The constituency has 14.32 lakh voters spread in six Assembly segments and 71.51 per cent was the voter turnout.

The result is expected to be out by the afternoon which would decide if the AIADMK retains the seat or arch rival DMK wrests it.

AIADMK's A C Shanmugam (chief of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, an ally of the ruling party) and DMK's DM Kathir Anand are the key contenders of the total 28 candidates in the fray.

