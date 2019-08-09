Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 Andhra CM Jagan Redd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy says he took 'controversial decisions' in first 2 months

PTI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 8:35 pm IST
He assured that everything would enable a win-win situation.
Explaining the rationale, Reddy said it was a 'bold decision' to bring down power tariff for industries so as to attract more investment. (Photo: File/ ANI)
 Explaining the rationale, Reddy said it was a 'bold decision' to bring down power tariff for industries so as to attract more investment. (Photo: File/ ANI)

Amaravati: Admitting that his government has taken some "controversial decisions" in its first two months in power, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, however, maintained that everything would enable a win-win situation.

"There is a sincerity. This is the reality. You have an honest government and a pro-active team. We are coming out with a win-win policy," he said, referring to his government"s decision to re-negotiate Power Purchase Agreements (signed with solar and wind energy generators) and a recent enactment, mandating reservation of 75 per cent jobs in industries to local youths.

 

The Chief Minister addressed a 'Diplomatic Outreach' programme with envoys from about 30 countries to pitch Andhra Pradesh as a favourable destination for investments in different sectors.

"We will stand as a role model in corruption-free governance and we have even enacted a law in this regard. Some of the decisions we have taken were controversial also. That lingers on," Jagan noted, referring in particular to the review of PPAs.

Explaining the rationale, the Chief Minister said it was a "bold decision" to bring down power tariff for industries so as to attract more investment.

Referring to the 75 per cent local quota in industrial employment, Jagan said it was a "pro-active and pro-industry" step.

"Local youths obviously hope for getting jobs (in industries). If this is not addressed, there's going to be unrest. So it's very important that the (youth's) needs are met," he added.

He pointed out that even the U.S was talking about 'local jobs'. "It's prevailing all over the world," he said.

The Chief Minister sought help from the envoys to secure investment into Andhra Pradesh in sectors like (oil) refineries, steel projects, airports, ports, water management and also the interlinking of rivers.

The state was seeking to usher in a "green revolution" by scrapping all diesel-run buses and replacing them with electric.

Highlighting his government's welfare agenda, Jagan said the Navaratnalu programme was meant to enhance the living standards of people.

"I am seeking your support for the welfare schemes, particularly related to higher education, modernization of schools and hospitals. Your countries could help us in this," the Chief Minister said.

"I don't say we have everything on a platter. We are a poor state and there's no denying that. But we have many inherent strengths. Good relations with the Centre and the neighbouring states could add to our strength," he remarked.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam and other officials spoke.

Industries and Infrastructure Principal Secretary Rajat Bhargava made a presentation on the investment and industrial development scenario in the state.

The Chief Minister had a one-on-one interaction with the Ambassadors of South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, High Commissioners of Botswana and Sri Lanka, Deputy High Commissioner of U.K and Consuls General of Denmark, Indonesia and Australia.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, controversial decisions
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

More details awaited. (Photo: File)

Ex-FM Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS, condition now stable

President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Prez gives assent to J&K reorganisation legislation, 2 new official UTs from Oct 31

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The quizmaster-turned-parliamentarian was interrogated for about two hours on some financial transactions in bank accounts related to the TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla.' (Photo: File)

CBI questions TMC leader Derek O' Brien in Saradha chit fund case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Ex-FM Arun Jaitley admitted to Delhi AIIMS over breathing problems

More details awaited. (Photo: File)

CBI questions TMC leader Derek O' Brien in Saradha chit fund case

The quizmaster-turned-parliamentarian was interrogated for about two hours on some financial transactions in bank accounts related to the TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla.' (Photo: File)

Maharashta minister retorts to critics over selfie during flood relief operations

'A lot of people come and ask me for a selfie, I cannot say no to them. No one is seeing the hard work I am doing, I even went to an area by swimming to help people. This is a very tough time and I am doing everything that is possible to assist in relief operation', Mahajan said. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools reopened after five days in Udhampur

Echoing her opinion, several students have expressed their happiness over the district administration's decision to reopen the schools in the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham