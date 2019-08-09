Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 9 dead in flood-hit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

9 dead in flood-hit Karnataka, 44,000 cleared

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 9, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 2:26 am IST
The opposition Congress demanded that the Centre should declare the floods a national calamity.
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum on Thursday. (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum on Thursday. (PTI)

Bengaluru: With 9 people dead, 44,000 people evacuated from flood-hit areas and the state staring at a massive humanitarian crisis, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, currently on a tour of rain devastated north Karnataka, sent out a SOS appealing to people to donate generously as Rs 5,000 crore would be required for relief operations.  

The opposition Congress demanded that the Centre should declare the floods a national calamity.  

 

The CM who is camping in the worst-hit Belagavi district, said four teams have been formed to supervise relief operations. The floods could worsen with five lakh cusecs of water set to be released from the upstream Koyna dam in Maharashtra.  

Meanwhile the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru is just two feet away from its maximum level and a flood alert has been issued.

...
Tags: koyna dam, b.s. yediyurappa, flood
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


