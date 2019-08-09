Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2019 54 people rescued by ...
54 people rescued by NDRF in landslide in Kerala's Wayanad

Published Aug 9, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Schools and colleges are shut in all 14 districts of the southern state on Friday, except state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.
Mumbai: With large parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala reeling under extensive flooding due to incessant rains, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised considerable resources to provide assistance to state and district administrations of affected areas.

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport in Kerala have been stopped till Sunday 3 pm due to heavy rain, airport officials said on Friday. The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water levels in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport, reported news agency PTI.

 

On Friday, the Kerala Government has declared holiday for the day across the state. Schools and colleges are shut in all 14 districts of the southern state on Friday, except state capital Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Red alert had been issued on Thursday by the Kerala government in four districts: Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Here are the latest updates:

10:30 am: Indian Air Force (IAF) teams carry out flood relief operations in Karnataka's Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal.

Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas.

10:20 am: Fifteen people were rescued from Gudra nullah at Bhairamgarh block in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, where they were stuck after it got flooded due to rainfall. They were returning from Barsur to Mangnar village in Dantewada when they got stuck.

10:10 am: Houses submerge in floodwater in Aluva's Kuttamassery area in Kochi, following heavy rainfall in the region.

10:05 am: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

10:00 am: One woman and a child died in a cloudburst which has occurred in Padmalla and Faldiya Gaon village of Dewal block in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. About 10 houses of the vaillages have been damaged in the incident. Rescue team and district administration are present at the spot.

9:50 am: Six Air India Express flights from Manguluru have been rescheduled due to operational reasons in Karnataka.

9:45 am: Fifty four people have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in a landslide that took place on Thursday in Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far The rescue operations are underway.

9:30 am: Streets in Areekode town of Kozhikode district are flooded due to heavy rainfall in Kerala.

9:15 am: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said that bus services between Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to H D Kote Road routes were suspended keeping in mind passenger safety.

9:05 am: Nine people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. Around 16,875 people and 3,010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in Karnataka.

