Torrential rains cause widespread damage in Udupi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 9, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
A house which was damaged in heavy rains in Udupi. (Photo by arrangement)
Udupi: Heavy rains lashing Udupi since July 1 has caused widespread damage in the district. The total loss due to rain related damages in the district is estimated at Rs 24.73 crore.

Houses, other buildings, roads, electric poles and crops have been damaged in incessant rains. Paddy fields have been inundated and paddy cultivation in 250 hectares was damaged.

Nearly 93 km-long urban roads and 685 km-long roads in rural areas were damaged. Heavy rains have also caused damage to 7.5 km district and state-level main roads and 13 bridges.

About 1515 electric poles were uprooted and 47 km of electricity cables were damaged.

As the district continues to receive heavy rainfall, the exact amount of loss is yet to be assessed. The extent of the loss is likely to be higher.

