SC restrains cops on anchor arrest

Chhattisgarh Police personnel give a notice to the local police in the Sector 20 Police Station regarding the arrest of Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan, in Noida, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday restrained various state authorities from taking coercive steps against TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan, who is facing multiple FIRs for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a programme on July 1.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari also issued notice to the Centre, through the office of the Attorney General, on Ranjan's plea seeking quashing of complaints or FIRs relating to the telecast.

The apex court was hearing the plea of the anchor who is facing FIRs in some states.