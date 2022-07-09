  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2022 River Godavari level ...
Nation, Current Affairs

River Godavari levels in AP rising

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jul 9, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Heavy rains in Telangana have led to water levels in Godavari River rising at Polavaram and Dowleswaram. (DC file photo)
KAKINADA: Heavy rains in Telangana have led to water levels in Godavari River rising at Polavaram and Dowleswaram. Telangana has also been releasing excess water from its Kaleswaram project.

Water Resources Department officials at Polavaram lifted 48 gates at Polavaram Project after water rose to a level of 28 metres here. Huge volumes of water have reached the cofferdam site. At Dowleswaram, 1,24,900 cusecs of water is being discharged into the sea.

Dowleswaram circle superintendent engineer K. Narasimha Murthy announced that they may increase the discharge to 1.50 lakhs cusecs by Saturday morning. He felt water levels may recede within two days, as there are no heavy rains in Maharashtra.

Narasimha Murthy, however, said all steps have been taken to face any flood challenge with officials from top to bottom being on high alert. He said there is no backwater problem due to Polavaram Project at present.

Water levels recorded are 8.690 metres at Kunavaram, 3.480 metres at Kunta, 13.950 feet at Old Bridge in Rajamahendravaram and 10.90 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram. A flood control room (Phone 0883-2417066) has been opened at Dowleswaram.

Water has entered the famous Gandi Posamma Temple at Gonduru village in Devipatnam mandal. Officials said there will not be any problem in this mandal if backwaters reach villages in the mandal, as many of the people have shifted to rehabilitation colonies. Some families are continuing to reside in the villages though.

Following rains, two huge trees got uprooted and fell on the road between Donkarayi and Mothugudem, cutting off road transport to Bhadrachalam.

Officials immediately pressed workers into service and cleared the way.
Water levels are rising at Chinturu as Indravati River is receiving heavy inflows. Two years ago, a bridge had collapsed between Pithapuram and Samalkot, following which officials laid a temporary approach road. But heavy inflows in Yeleru Reservoir have led to water flowing over the approach road, which has become dangerous for vehicular traffic.

East Godavari district collector K. Madhavi Latha said the administration is on high alert. Control rooms have been set up at the district and division levels.

People can call 89779 35609 to get in touch with the control room in collector’s office, 0883-2442344 to contact Rajamahendravaram office and 08813-231488 to reach Kovvur office.

The collector has instructed tahsildars, village revenue officers, panchayat secretaries and volunteers to remain accessible to people and take precautionary measures in low-lying areas. District Medical and Health Office has stocked emergency medicines to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases.

Tags: godavari river, dowleswaram, kaleswaram project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


