Low pressure off Odisha; more rains for north AP

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area formed over Odisha and its neighbourhood will result in an increase in rainfall activity during the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Saturday.

Heavy rains lashed north coastal Andhra during the last 24 hours, particularly in Vizianagaram district. There, a 49-year-old woman and her five-year-old grandson died in a wall collapse.

No casualties were reported from any other part of the state but normal life has been affected across districts, pushing people indoors.

The rains began making up for the deficit in rainfall in north Andhra and are filling the agriculture ponds, rivulets and canals in coastal Andhra. The state recorded 12 per cent excess rain in June but north Andhra was deficit by 50 per cent.

IMD said that under the influence of low pressure, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Yanam districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kurnool district of Rayalaseema.

The maximum temperature fell by 6 to 7 degrees C in Kurnool and Kadapa of Rayalaseema region, the weather report said.

The IMD warned fishermen against venturing into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely along and off the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, IMD said.

During the last 24 hours ending 8.30am on Saturday, Merakamudidam (Vizianagaram district) received 22cm of rainfall, Garividi (Vizianagaram district) 17, Ranastalam (Srikakulam) 14, Paderu (Alluri dist) 5, Araku Valley (Alluri dist) 5, Amaravati (Guntur) 5, Visakhapatnam (district) 5, Bheemunipatnam (Visakhapatnam) 5, Mangalagiri (Guntur) 4 and Polavaram (West Godavari) 4cm.