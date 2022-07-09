Sriramsagar to fill up as inflows rise

Instant inflows continued for the last few days into the Sriramsagar (SRSP) project, bringing in around 14.735 tmc of water since June 1 from catchment areas. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Instant inflows continued for the last few days into the Sriramsagar (SRSP) project, bringing in around 14.735 tmc of water since June 1 from catchment areas.

According to project officials, SRSP will reach its full reservoir level if the present trend of instant inflows continued for the next 10 days.

SRSP gets water flows from the river Godavari and its tributary Manjeera and other streams. Heavy rain in Nizamabad, Nirmal districts and neighbouring Nanded district of Maharashtra state is fast filling the reservoir.

SRSP caters to the agriculture and drinking water needs of the undivided Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

Presently, water in the reservoir is at 1,072.4 feet as against its full reservoir level (FRL), which is at 1,091.00 feet. Of the full storage capacity of 90.3 tmc, it has presently 33.976 tmc of water. Instant inflows on average continued for 30,000 cusecs.

Besides evaporation losses of 490 cusecs, the officials are releasing water for drinking water needs under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. About 41 cusecs are released for Korutla-Jagtial, Adilabad, Nirmal 42 cusecs, Armoor, Kamareddy, Nizamabad 69 cusecs. Total outflow stands at 152 cusecs.

However, there are no water releases for Saraswathi, Laxmi canals, flood flow canal, Alisagar and Gutpa lift irrigation schemes. About 50 cusecs of water were discharged as the outflow from Kakatiya and escape gates.

Following the directives of the Supreme Court, the gates of the Babli project near Dharmabad in Maharashtra opened on July 1 and water flow continued in the river Godavari.

Irrigation officials of Maharashtra also opened the gates of Bhalegoan in Nanded district, resulting in continuous inflows in river Godavari. SRSP officials are coordinating with their counterparts in Maharashtra to monitor the flood position in the river Godavari from upstream areas.