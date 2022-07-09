  
IMD issues red, orange alert for many districts in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jul 9, 2022, 3:50 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2022, 3:50 am IST
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rain in Hyderabad, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)
Hyderabad: The entire state received rainfall, ranging from moderate to very heavy on Friday, and the same is expected to continue on Saturday, with the Met Department issuing red and orange alerts for multiple districts. The northern and eastern districts of Telangana received the most rains on Friday.

Until just 6 pm, many parts of the state had received heavy rain of up to nearly 70 mm. Khanapur in Khammam district had received the highest rainfall of 69.5 mm, followed by 67 mm in Mahabubabad district, 65 mm in Suryapet, 63.5 mm in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

In Hyderabad, the rains had just started in many areas until 6 pm, with more rain expected later in the evening. The skies were cloudy throughout the day, which caused a sharp drop in maximum temperature from 30.2 degree Celsius on Thursday to 25.7 degree Celsius on Friday — which was 6.3 degree Celsius below the normal temperature.

For Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural) and Warangal (Urban) districts. As per the alert, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

The Met Department has also issued orange alerts (115-204 mm) and yellow alerts for several other districts from Saturday until Tuesday, July 12. For Hyderabad, light to moderate rain with thundershowers, and at times intense spells (20-30 mm per hour) have been forecast.

Tags: hyderabad rains, telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana


