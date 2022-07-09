Heavy rains wreak havoc in Telangana

Several reservoirs in Telangana are in spate following incessant rains, forcing irrigation officials to lift gates of different projects to release water. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Incessant rains have created havoc in several districts in the state on Friday, killing two persons in a wall collapse incident in Nalgonda district while a man was washed away in Bhadadri district on Friday.

In Mahbubnagar district, as many as 25 school-going students were rescued by locals after a school bus of a private school was stranded in rainwater.

Several reservoirs in the state are in spate following incessant rains, forcing irrigation officials to lift gates of different projects to release water.

At the Kaddam dam, the water level touched 693 feet as against 700 feet of actual full reservoir level (FRL).

The inflow is 10,588 cusecs, while the outflow is 9,087 cusecs.

At the Nizam Sagar, the water level touched 1,391 feet as against the 1,405 feet FRL and outflow water is 104 cusecs.

At the Singur reservoir, the water levels reached 1,710 feet as against the existing level of 1,717 feet FRL. It has seen an inflow of at least 699 cusecs compared to the outflow of 1,358 cusecs. At Sri Ram Sagar, the water level touched 1,071 feet against the 1,091 feet FRL. The inflow of water level is 27,835 cusecs and outflow is 742 cusecs.

In Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, the rain-affected public life. The Godavari river started receiving flood water on Friday and the water level has reached 18 feet at Bhadrachalam. Officials announced an orange alert and alerted the district administration.

Nagulavancha village in Chintakani mandal received the highest rainfall of 147 mm followed by 120 mm in Ravinuthala in Bonakal manal, 119 mm in Wyra and 100 mm each in Raghunadhapalem and Madhira. A temporary road between Maturpet and Matur in Madhira mandal was washed away by the floods and traffic to five villages was interrupted.

The water level at the Jalimudi project on the Wyra River in Madhira mandal has reached the brim. Thousands of fish are coming through the crop channel on the Wyra project and some of the fish are witnessed in the drains of Wyra town. The locals started picking up the fish for curry and the fish are seen on the canal banks in Wyra mandal.

The victims in the wall collapse incident were identified as 42-year-old Nadakudi Lakshmi, and her newlywed daughter Kalyani. They were sleeping when a wall of their residence collapsed and debris fell on them at Padma Nagar in Nalgonda. The victims were natives of the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, who came to work as cooks in Nalgonda. Police visited the place and found two victims dead. Bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

The private school bus was going to Mahbubnagar from Ramachandrapuram and Suguruguda Thanda. As the bus reached the under railway bridge between the Machanpalli-Koduru locality, the rainwater entered the bus and the vehicle was stranded in rainwater.

The driver halted the vehicle and the students were rescued by shifting them to a safe place with the assistance of locals.

A man has washed away in the flood water while crossing Kodipunjulavagu at Samithi Singaram village in Manuguru mandal in Bhadradri district. Efforts are on to trace the man, who was identified as Varsha Sankar.

Taliperu in Charla mandal and Kinnersani projects in Paloncha mandal are at full reservoir level due to the flood water. About 11,912 cusecs of water are being released from Taliperu project by opening 20 gates. The water level of the project touched 74 feet of FRL.

The officials are releasing 35,000 cusecs of water from the Kinnerasani after it touched 404 feet against FRL of 407 feet. The project is receiving 73,000 cusecs of water. The heavy rain affected coal production in all mines of Singareni Collieries.

In Mulugu district, an elderly woman was rescued by the locals after she was stuck under the debris as her residence collapsed due to heavy rain at Ramanakkapeta in Mangapet mandal. Flood water reached the Eur Check dam and was overflowing on the stretch. The police have closed the stretch by putting barricades in Mahabubabad.

The entire state received rainfall ranging from moderate to very heavy on Friday, and the same is expected to continue on Saturday, with the Met Department issuing red and orange alerts for multiple districts.

For Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural) and Warangal (Urban) districts. As per the IMD alert, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

The Met Department has also issued orange alerts (115-204 mm) and yellow alerts orange and yellow alerts for several other districts from Saturday until Tuesday, July 12. For Hyderabad, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, and at times intense spells (20-30 mm per hour) have been forecast.

On Friday, until just 6 pm, many parts of the state had received heavy rain of up to nearly 70 mm. Khanapur in Khammam district had received the highest rainfall of 69.5 mm, followed by 67 mm in Mahabubabad district, 65 mm in Suryapet, 63.5 mm in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.