Canal bund at G Pedapudilanka village collapses

A tributary bund of the river at G Pedapudi Lanka village in P Gannavaram mandal of Konaseema district collapsed on both sides. (Photo: V.SRINIVAS)

KAKINADA: Water levels in River Godavari were still rising on Saturday. A tributary bund of the river at G Pedapudi Lanka village in P Gannavaram mandal of Konaseema district collapsed on both sides and the transport facility for four Islet villages – Ganti Pedapudi, Burugulanka, Arigelavariplaem and Pedalankapalem -- snapped.

The bund was erected temporarily for transport purposes. If the bund is to be set right, it may take four months. Till then, the people have to use boats to reach the other side for their daily errands. If the water levels further rise, other islet areas like Kanakayalanka, Ayinavilli, Yedurubidium and Vadrevulanka, which are the border villages of West Godavari district, will be cut off in terms of transport facilities.

A fear is that the floodwater will reach the causeway.

The water level reached to 28 metres in the cofferdam at Polavaram project site and the backwaters inundated the villages of Devipatnam mandal. The waters entered the Gandiposamma temple in Gonduru village. The people from near the temple were evacuated temporarily to safe places.

River conservator Kasi Visweswara Rao said 2.15 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the sea and 6,800 cusecs released to canals. He said the flood situation is being monitored. The water levels recorded at 12.190meters in Oldrail bridge at Rajamahendravaram and 8 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram.

The people of Nagaram village staged a dharna, pressing the government to lay the bund road at a lake in the village which caved in a year back. They said it is difficult for them to travel to main villages from their colonies due to the damage to the bund.

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Ltd operation circle superintendent engineer at Rajamahendravaram, TVSN Murthy cautioned the people of erstwhile East and Godavari districts against power problems in view of the heavy rains. “There is a danger of trees falling on the electrical poles, cutting off of electrical wires and conductors,” he said, adding that in such conditions, power supply could be cut.

He said that if the people notice such situations, they may inform APEDCL officials in their respective division to immediately sort out the problem.

Four control room numbers are of Rajamahendravaram circle office (9490610859), Rajamahendravaram division office (9490610855), Kakinada division (9493178718), Jaggampeta (9490610096), Amalapuram (9490610101), Ramachandrapuram (9493178821) and Rampachodavaram (9059194449).

The farmers in Ganganapalli village near Kakinada have removed the weed formations from the canals and the Janasena political affairs committee member Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji) participated in the endeavour.