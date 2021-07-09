Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2021 TDP's Telangana ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana quits, to join TRS

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2021, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2021, 5:29 pm IST
Ramana thanked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for helping him grow during the last 30 years and sent the resignation letter to Naidu
Ramana, a backward class leader from the Karimnagar region, was a Minister during the TDP regime and an MP of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: TDPs Telangana unit president L Ramana on Friday resigned from his post and is to join the ruling TRS. He told PTI that he had decided to quit and join the ruling party to reach out to different sections of people and serve them better.

He said he would join the TRS in the next two-three days. He called on TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

 

Ramana thanked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for helping him grow during the last 30 years and sent the resignation letter to Naidu. Meanwhile, TDPs Karimnagar president Ambati Joji Reddy said in a press release that the party has nothing to lose because of Ramanas exit.

Ramana's resignation was anticipated and there is nothing surprising, Joji Reddy said. Ramana, a backward class leader from the Karimnagar region, was a Minister during the TDP regime and an MP of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

...
Tags: tdp, l ramana, k chandrasekhar rao, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


