Polavaram Project displaced planning major stir

Kakinada: Those displaced due to the Polavaram Project have decided to launch a massive agitation since they have not yet been duly rehabilitated and are facing considerable hardships. Project victims, including those who have not yet accepted the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package and persons, who have already moved into R&R colonies, are seeking improvement in their living standards.

There are many complaints that infrastructure facilities built in the R&R colonies are very poor. The quality of houses constructed is also very bad.

Matters came to the boil on Thursday when a 50-year-old oustee C. Muthyala Rao died in R&R Colony near Krishnunipalem in Gokavaram mandal. But no place has yet been earmarked in the area for performing last rites of anyone dying in R&R colonies.

“We had to beg Krishnunipalem villagers for cremating the dead man in their village. The government should acquire land a burial ground for each R&R colony,” said a colony dweller Tilam Gangadhara Rao. He wanted the government to quickly establish all facilities required in the colonies, as people are facing many difficulties.

Recently, as backwaters of Polavaram Project started inundating villages, some villagers had moved to nearby hillocks for safety. Now, they want to get back to their villages and launch a stir.

Meanwhile, local leaders belonging to all parties have submitted a memorandum to the Mandal Revenue Officer at Devipatnam seeking resolution of their problems. They demanded that relief and rehabilitation package should be made available to all who attain 18 years of age when the Polavaram Project is completed. All such victims should be given Rs. 10 lakh each compensation, as promised by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Those who have lost lands must be given equivalent lands in areas where water resources are available. Inheritor rights should be given to family members of deceased victims, the leaders demanded.

Rampachodavaram sub-collector K. Simhachalam promised that justice will be done to every family that has been displaced. He, along with special deputy collector L. N. C. Ramoji, on Thursday visited Bhimpalli-3 R&R colony, Talluru, Kondamodalu, Mettagudem, Tatiwada, Pothavaram, Metta Veedhi, Moola Metta, and other areas. The sub-collector distributed house pattas to 123 beneficiaries and land-to-land pattas to 27 of the displaced.

Simhachalam announced that `10.5 crore has been allotted for Polavaram-affected families of Manturu village in Devipatnam mandal.