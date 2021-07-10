Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2021 Low-lying Old Adilab ...
Low-lying Old Adilabad areas facing inundation due to heavy rains

Farmers are worried that unexpected rains may damage their standing crops
Many visitors are thronging Kuntala, Pochera, Kanakai, Sapthagundala and other waterfalls to enjoy the scenic beauty. (Twitter)
 Many visitors are thronging Kuntala, Pochera, Kanakai, Sapthagundala and other waterfalls to enjoy the scenic beauty. (Twitter)

Adilabad: Many low-lying areas of Old Adilabad district are facing a threat of floods and submergence, with all streams and rivulets in these northern districts flowing to their brim following incessant rains during last two days.

Irrigation projects are receiving good inflows. Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls near Adilabad and many other are gushing out water in large quantities. Penganga, Godavari and Pranahitha rivers are flowing in good measure following heavy rains upstream.

 

Water has entered many houses in low-lying areas of villages and towns in old Adilabad district.

Farmers are worried that unexpected rains may damage their standing crops. Overflowing streams have already inundated many fields in Indravelli, Keraveli, Narnoor, Asifabad, Tiryani, Boath, Tamsi and other mandals.

Kadam, Sathnala, Komaram Bheem and Vaddadi irrigation projects are receiving good inflows.

Many visitors are thronging Kuntala, Pochera, Kanakai, Sapthagundala and other waterfalls to enjoy the scenic beauty. As a result, forest officials have increased their vigil and are preventing visitors from moving close to the water.

 

...
Tags: telangana heavy rainfall
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


