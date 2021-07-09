Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2021 Hetero Labs seeks no ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hetero Labs seeks nod for emergency use from India for Molnupiravir’s Covid-19 drug

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2021, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2021, 4:25 pm IST
Hetero had commenced a phase-III, comparative, randomized, multicenter clinical trial on mild Covid-19 patients
In April this year, Hetero had entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD, to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). (AFP Photo)
 In April this year, Hetero had entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD, to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). (AFP Photo)

Hyderabad: The use of Molnupiravir, an experimental oral drug having antiviral properties, has resulted in early recovery of COVID patients with mild symptoms when compared to standard treatment, during Phase 3 clinical trials, Hetero said on Friday citing interim data.

The city-based drug maker also said it has approached the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Molnupiravir in India.

 

Hetero had commenced a phase-III, comparative, randomized, multicenter clinical trial on mild Covid-19 patients.

These clinical trials were aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of Molnupiravir plus standard of care (test arm) versus standard of care alone (control arm), in mild Covid-19 patients with a positive SARS CoV-2 RT PCR test for COVID-19 and randomized within 5 days of onset of symptoms.

In April this year, Hetero had entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD, to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

 

There were fewer hospital admissions in Molnupiravir group compared to standard of care alone over 14 days of observation, the interim results said.

"Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Statistically Significant fewer hospital admissions, faster time to clinical improvement and early negative SARS CoV-2 RT PCR with Molnupiravir Treatment in mild COVID-19 patients compared to standard of care alone," Hetero said.

There was no mortality in either group and all adverse events were non-serious, mild in severity, and none led to drug discontinuation, the drug maker said.

 

Most common adverse events reported were nausea, diarrhoea and headache which were resolved completely, according to Hetero, which is also undertaking a separate Molnupiravir study on moderate Covid-19 patients approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the company added.

...
Tags: covid patients, drug controller general of india, molnupiravir, hetero labs, emergency use authorisation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Ramana, a backward class leader from the Karimnagar region, was a Minister during the TDP regime and an MP of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana quits, to join TRS

The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain. (ANI Photo)

14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

A Keralite woman makes 'Pookalam' (flower rangoli) on the occasion of Onam festival. — PTI File

Kerala govt to distibute food kits to 90 lakh ration card holders for Onam

Thawarchand Gehlot entered politics in 1962 through the Jan Sangh and had occupied several positions in BJP including its Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. (PTI Photo)

Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi asks officials to ensure oxygen plants are functional at earliest

PM Modi at the review meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

India records 43,393 new cases of Covid, 911 fresh fatalities

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo: PTI)

Explainer | What is the Cinematograph Act amendment that's becoming a controversy now

The changes allegedly will give the Union government more power over film certifications, essentially taking away the autonomy of the CBFC. (Music Gateway)

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->