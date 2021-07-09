Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2021 HC asks AP to list r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC asks AP to list reasons for spurt in Covid-19 cases in three districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 12:12 am IST
The court also advised the government to declare the areas contributing to the spread of the virus as 'containment zones'
The court told the government to submit details of the number of Covid positive cases reported in the districts in the last 15 days. (Twitter)
 The court told the government to submit details of the number of Covid positive cases reported in the districts in the last 15 days. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has advised the state government to find out why more number of Covid positive cases are being reported from East Godavari, Chittoor and West Godavari districts, and do micro planning to curb the spread of the virus

The court also advised the government to declare the areas contributing to the spread of the virus as “containment zones”.

 

A division bench of Chief Justice Goswami and Justice Jayasurya held a hearing on Friday on petitions seeking a direction to the state government to take control of private hospitals and directly provide treatment to the coronavirus-infected patients. It also called for measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The court told the government to submit details of the number of Covid positive cases reported in the districts in the last 15 days and the measures taken to curb the spread in districts reporting larger numbers of positive cases.

Senior lawyer and amicus curiae Y.V. Prasad submitted that while the state government had initiated several measures to curb the spread, including the setting up of containment zones during the first pandemic term, this was not done for the second wave. He told the court that the state government would examine the reasons for the spike in cases in East Godavari, Chittoor and West Godavari districts.

 

Special government pleader Sumon submitted that 3,783 black fungus cases were reported in the state so far. Of them, 2,334 were discharged after recovery. Some 1,135 persons were still infected with the fungus while 314 infected persons died of the virus.

As assistant solicitor general Harinath submitted that 2,897 black fungus active cases were present in AP as of now, the court asked as to why there was a difference in the numbers of black fungus active cases being reported by the AP and the Centre, as regards AP, and sought details. The court posted the next hearing in the case to July 21.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Officials at Nehru Zoological Park said that it shall be mandatory for all the visitors to undergo thermal screening at the point of entry, while visitors with symptoms of cold and fever would be denied entry. (Twitter)

Zoos, national parks to reopen tomorrow

Late Jawan Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy. (DC Image)

AP CM announces Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia for martyred Army jawan

Delimitation will be done based on the 2011 census and the final draft will be prepared after taking all demands and recommendations into account. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Delimitation on basis of 2011 census, says panel

Monsoon activity is expected to gain steam on account of the formation of cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Heavy rains likely across Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)

Germany lifts travel ban on passengers from India, 4 other countries

People who have had either both vaccination doses, or who can demonstrate they have recovered from COVID, will not need to isolate on their return or arrival. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Visual from PM Narendra Modi's meet at Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of cabinet expansion. (ANI Photo)

India records 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Discussions still going on over indemnity to Moderna: Sources

A Tokyo Metropolitan Government employee takes the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot at a newly opened vaccination center in the government building in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->