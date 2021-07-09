HC asks AP to list reasons for spurt in Covid-19 cases in three districts

The court told the government to submit details of the number of Covid positive cases reported in the districts in the last 15 days. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has advised the state government to find out why more number of Covid positive cases are being reported from East Godavari, Chittoor and West Godavari districts, and do micro planning to curb the spread of the virus

The court also advised the government to declare the areas contributing to the spread of the virus as “containment zones”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Goswami and Justice Jayasurya held a hearing on Friday on petitions seeking a direction to the state government to take control of private hospitals and directly provide treatment to the coronavirus-infected patients. It also called for measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The court told the government to submit details of the number of Covid positive cases reported in the districts in the last 15 days and the measures taken to curb the spread in districts reporting larger numbers of positive cases.

Senior lawyer and amicus curiae Y.V. Prasad submitted that while the state government had initiated several measures to curb the spread, including the setting up of containment zones during the first pandemic term, this was not done for the second wave. He told the court that the state government would examine the reasons for the spike in cases in East Godavari, Chittoor and West Godavari districts.

Special government pleader Sumon submitted that 3,783 black fungus cases were reported in the state so far. Of them, 2,334 were discharged after recovery. Some 1,135 persons were still infected with the fungus while 314 infected persons died of the virus.

As assistant solicitor general Harinath submitted that 2,897 black fungus active cases were present in AP as of now, the court asked as to why there was a difference in the numbers of black fungus active cases being reported by the AP and the Centre, as regards AP, and sought details. The court posted the next hearing in the case to July 21.