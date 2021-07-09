Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2021 Creation of Ministry ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Creation of Ministry of Cooperation intrusion into federalism of India

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2021, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2021, 8:14 pm IST
The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution says that cooperative societies are a State subject
The Ministry of Cooperation has been allocated to Amit Shah, in addition to his responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs. (PTI Photo)
 The Ministry of Cooperation has been allocated to Amit Shah, in addition to his responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs. (PTI Photo)

Political parties in Kerala on Friday came down heavily on the Union government over the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation and termed the move as "an intrusion into the federalism of the country."

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan said it was a state subject as per the Constitution and requested the union government to reconsider the move.

 

"Creation of a new Cooperation ministry is an infringement upon the federal rights of the state governments. It comes under the purview of the state government. This is an intrusion into the authorityof the state governments. Since it's a statesubject, the union government should reconsider the move. This amounts to challenging the federal system of our country," Vasavan told reporters here.

The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution says that cooperative societies are a State subject.

Former leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said his party would consider taking the legal path against the formation of the ministry.

 

He said it was a conscious attempt to destroy the federalism of the country.

"This should be considered with utter seriousness. This is an attempt to take over the cooperative institutions across the country. This is part of a political conspiracy. The state government should come out in open against this move. The Chief Minister should also interfere," he told reporters here.

Former state Finance minister and senior Left leader T M Thomas Issac said it was another assault on the federalism of the country.

"Yet another assault on Federalism. Co-operative societies are in the state list of the Constitution. No better hatchet man than Amit Shah to head the new Union Cooperation Ministry to take over the entire co- operative sector,bypassing the states and promote the Hindutva coops," Isaac tweeted.

 

The Ministry of Cooperation has been allocated to Amit Shah, in addition to his responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

...
Tags: amit shah, v n vasavan, political parties in kerala, ministry of cooperation
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)

India, Russia discuss nuclear, space and defence cooperation during bilateral talks

Ramana, a backward class leader from the Karimnagar region, was a Minister during the TDP regime and an MP of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

Ramana formally exits TD, to join TRS tomorrow

The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain. (ANI Photo)

14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

In April this year, Hetero had entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD, to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). (AFP Photo)

Hetero Labs seeks nod for emergency use from India for Molnupiravir’s Covid-19 drug



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

India logs 43,733 new cases of Covid, 930 fatalities push death toll to over 4 lakh

Kashmiri nomads listen to Dr. Sayeed Idrees during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said. (Representational image)

Former Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh dies of post-COVID complications

Virbhadra Singh was 87. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->