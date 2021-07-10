Anti-TRS voters being warned of cut in scheme benefits: Etala Rajendar

Karimnagar: TRS leaders are threatening innocent people that their pension would be cut, ration cards would not be issued to them and farmers would be denied rythu bandhu benefits if they do not support TRS, alleged former minister, Etala Rajendar on Friday.

Chelpur sarpanch Nerella Mahendar Goud along with six ward members and representatives of auto union, hamali sangham and elders of various communities joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of Rajendar in Chelpur village of Huzurabad mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendar said that people of Huzurabad would never forget what Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, had said at a meeting in Huzurabad constituency. Rao had said that Rajendar was his right hand and like his own brother. Now people are wondering why Rajendar was removed from the cabinet, he said, adding “I have been loyal to the people for the past 18 years, while serving in various capacities.”

Going a step further, he said that the TRS had tried its best to defeat him in the 2018 Assembly elections. On orders from party leadership, some leaders released pamphlets maligning his image and even encouraging opposition leaders to defeat him, he alleged. He said police officials were ordered to attack his house and conduct raids.

Rajendar said that despite such humiliation, he remained quiet. He said the flashpoint came when they cornered him for raising issues like sanction of pensions and ration cards and honouring promises made to the people.

“I questioned the party leadership on why they were giving Rythu Bandhu to landlords and real estate players and to land owners, whose land was not being used for agricultural purposes.

Huzurabad people will teach a befitting lesson to TRS, and more importantly to Rao, in the ensuing Huzurabad by-elections, he said.

Ellanthakunta MPP Pavani, single window chairman Shyam, Rangapur sarpanch Karunakar, Bhaskar Reddy, Bala Krishna, Latha, Venkanna and Rajendar were present along on the occasion.