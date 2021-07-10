Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2021 AP govt teachers to ...
AP govt teachers to be given Covid jab before reopening of schools

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2021, 3:33 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 10:26 am IST
The court directed the state to file a counter affidavit with details and posted the case for its next hearing to August 11
 60 per cent of government teachers aged above 45 years were given the vaccine while the remaining would be given the jabs shortly. Representational Image (PTI)

Vijayavada: The state government has informed the High Court that nearly 60 per cent of government teachers aged above 45 years were given the Covid19 vaccine while the remaining would be given the jabs shortly.

A division bench of Chief Justice Goswami and Justice Jayasurya heard a petition filed by Srikakulam based teacher Uma Sankar, seeking a direction to the state government to vaccinate all government teachers before the reopening of schools in the state on Friday.

 

Special government pleader Sumon submitted that since the state government had decided to reopen schools from August 16, it would also take steps to vaccinate the remaining teachers by that time.

The court directed the state to file a counter affidavit with details and posted the case for its next hearing to August 11.

...
