Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2021 14 Zika virus cases ...
Nation, Current Affairs

14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2021, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2021, 4:52 pm IST
Of the 19 samples sent to the institute, the 13 were found tobe positive for Zika,according to the State government
The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain. (ANI Photo)
 The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain. (ANI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Cases of Zika virus in Kerala went up to 14 on Friday with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirming 13 more cases.

Following this, the State has been put on alert. Among the infected was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday. Hers was the first case of the virus in the State.

 

Of the 19 samples sent to the institute, the 13 were found tobe positive for Zika,according to the State government.

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

Health Minister of the State Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika. Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have fever, the Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).

...
Tags: india zika virus, zika virus, zika virus cases in india, zika virus cases in kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Ramana, a backward class leader from the Karimnagar region, was a Minister during the TDP regime and an MP of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (DC Image)

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana quits, to join TRS

In April this year, Hetero had entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD, to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). (AFP Photo)

Hetero Labs seeks nod for emergency use from India for Molnupiravir’s Covid-19 drug

A Keralite woman makes 'Pookalam' (flower rangoli) on the occasion of Onam festival. — PTI File

Kerala govt to distibute food kits to 90 lakh ration card holders for Onam

Thawarchand Gehlot entered politics in 1962 through the Jan Sangh and had occupied several positions in BJP including its Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. (PTI Photo)

Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi asks officials to ensure oxygen plants are functional at earliest

PM Modi at the review meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

India records 43,393 new cases of Covid, 911 fresh fatalities

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo: PTI)

Explainer | What is the Cinematograph Act amendment that's becoming a controversy now

The changes allegedly will give the Union government more power over film certifications, essentially taking away the autonomy of the CBFC. (Music Gateway)

Ensure people in mental health homes tested for COVID-19, vaccinated: SC to Centre

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->