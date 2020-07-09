Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

For the first time, fresh Corona positive cases in Karnataka crossed the 2,000 mark and stood at 2062 while the deaths recorded touched 54.

While all the ministers and MLAs have placed their bets on chief minister Mr BS Yediyurappa to decide on complete lockdown, the onus is now on the CM to control the rising cases.

Mr Yediyurappa also held a meeting with health experts on Wednesday, who is believed to have raised concerns over the death numbers. The total deaths in the state is nearing 500 and till Wednesday it stood at 470. Bengaluru alone has been the major contributor of the death toll in the state.

Wednesday's health bulletin came as a shocker to the government as it had denied any community outbreak to the centre and the source of infection wa yet to be traced in more than 1300 cases.

Bengaluru again topped the list with 1148 cases. The containment zones in the city have doubled up in the recent days.

Till May 31, Bengaluru had 63 zones and jumped to 487 by June 30. Till July 7, the city had 3276 containment zones and with the fresh 1148 cases, it is expected to go up further.

Sources from the health department revealed that the chief minister is being apprised about the developments and has been informed that July will be very crucial and only a strict complete lockdown will be able to bring the swelling numbers under control.

The source also revealed that it has asked the team working on plasma treatment to speed up plasma collection and help treat virus positive patients, piling up which has led to a panic situation among city residents who are shifting to their rural natives across the state to prevent infection.