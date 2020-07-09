106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2020 'Kashi has vigourous ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Kashi has vigourously tackled COVID-19': Varanasi MP Modi hails NGOs in temple town

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2020, 1:17 pm IST
He was interacting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video link.
PM Narendra Modi (PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday applauded the contribution of people, authorities and NGOs of Varanasi in helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged citizens to strictly adhere to guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Interacting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video link, he said Kashi has vigorously countered the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

 

Varanasi, which is also known as Kashi, is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency.

Referring to the size and population of Uttar Pradesh, he said with nearly 24 crore people, the state checked the pace of COVID-19 spread. He also pointed out that those infected with the virus are also recovering fast.

Modi said Brazil with an almost similar population has seen thousands of deaths due to COVID-19 but in UP, the deaths were limited to nearly 800.

He said Varanasi can emerge as an export hub and develop as a key centre of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign in the coming days.

Tags: varanasi, covid-19 narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, coronavirus (covid-19)


