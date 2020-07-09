106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation, Current Affairs

India's virus recovery rate rises, yet no respite from COVID-19 cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINITA PANDEY
Published Jul 9, 2020, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2020, 12:07 am IST
With more COVID-19 patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by 1,91,886
COVID-19 patients inside an isolation ward in Shehnai Banquet Hall near LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 COVID-19 patients inside an isolation ward in Shehnai Banquet Hall near LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi. PTI photo

The recovery rate in India is fast picking up as on Wednesday it reached 61.53 per cent, and the gap between the infected and recovered too widened.

During the last 24 hours, 16,883 patients of novel coronavirus were discharged taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 4,56,830 so far while 2, 64, 944 are still under medical supervision.

 

With more COVID-19 patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by 1,91,886 as on date.
India on Wednesday recorded a total 7,21, 417 COVID-19 cases overall out of which 22,752 were fresh cases.

The deaths so far in the country is 20, 642 out of which 482 fatalities occurred in the last 24 hours. Cases are picking up in southern states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh while the situation in Maharashtra and Delhi is slowly improving.

Maharashtra reported just 6,603 fresh cases as COVID-19 cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi come under control. However, Maharashtra still has the highest number of total cases – 2, 23, 724 — and highest numbers of deaths – 9448 out of which 198 were on Wednesday.

Delhi registered 2033 new cases and 48 deaths taking its total number of infected to 1, 04, 864 and 3218 deaths.

However, as cases pick up in Bihar, the state government has decided to put Patna, Bhagalpur and some other places under lockdown from July 9 to 16 during which only essential services shops will be allowed to remain open.
Economist Prof Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University has pointed out that higher cases in India are due to lack of medical infrastructure and under testing.

“Even with its hard #Lockdown,  #India now has the 3rd highest number of #COVID19 cases. No surprise. Just as I predicted: A #Modi #LockdownFailure. A lockdown does not make more #Hospital beds or #Tests,” he tweeted.
However, the union health ministry officials said that higher testing has led to more detection of cases which is helping in containing the situation.

“The number of samples tested for detection of COVID-19 is substantially growing every day. During the last 24 hours, 2,62,679 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,04,73,771. As a result, the tests per million today stand at 7180,” said health ministry officials.

The World Health Organisation has acknowledged emerging evidence of airborne spread of the COVID-19. The WHO said it would put out a new scientific brief within days.

To strengthen the Central government’s efforts to reduce COVID-19 mortality, AIIMS Delhi has started tele-consultation guidance to state doctors on COVID Clinical Management.

CIPLA has launched 'CIPREMI' the generic version of Remdesivir. The company CEO Nikhil Chopra said that the drug is amongst the lowest priced globally, and CIPLA aims to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month itself.

“To further ensure equitable distribution, CIPREMI will be available via Government and Hospital channels only. Cipla will also be donating some amount of the drug as part of its efforts to support the community in this time of need,” Mr Chopra said.

coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths india, covid recovery rate india
India, Delhi, New Delhi


