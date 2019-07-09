YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gets tough with IAS officials

Hyderabad: Ministers and IAS officers in AP are facing a tough time as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking a serious view of their failure.

After the recent reshuffle of IAS officers’ postings, Mr Reddy expects prompt action whenever any issue arises in their departments. Sources close to the Chief Minister said that he was unhappy with 20 IAS officers in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Reddy also wants incharge ministers to take responsibility in their districts.

Farmers in several districts have come on to the roads due to shortage of seeds.

Mr Reddy reportedly said, “If any problem arises, the IAS officers should take responsibility in resolving the issues. When farmers came onto the roads for seeds, no officer took responsibility.”

He said that if the issue was not resolved at the officials’ level, they should bring it to his notice. “It is a fact that there is a shortage of seeds, but officials should come with some proposals to solve the problem.”

Mr Reddy feels that some IAS officers are not able to match his speed and are unable to implement his decisions. He told ministers that there are three types of MLAs or ministers. Some will recommend transfers of officers, some will make representations and some will take money from officers for their transfers.

Recently, a YSRC MLA in Prakasam district took Rs 10 lakh from a circle inspector for his transfer. This came to the notice of Mr Reddy who became very angry.

The MLA returned the money to that inspector after he came to know of the CM’s reaction.

Mr Reddy has told the incharge ministers to ensure that such type of incidents do not recur and officials or MLAs did not practise corruption.