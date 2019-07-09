Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2019 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gets tough with IAS officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jul 9, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 1:51 am IST
The MLA returned the money to that inspector after he came to know of the CM’s reaction.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Ministers and IAS officers in AP are facing a tough time as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking a serious view of their failure.

After the recent reshuffle of IAS officers’ postings, Mr Reddy expects prompt action whenever any issue arises in their departments. Sources close to the Chief Minister said that he was unhappy with 20 IAS officers in the discharge of their duties.

 

Mr Reddy also wants incharge ministers to take responsibility in their districts.

Farmers in several districts have come on to the roads due to shortage of seeds.

Mr Reddy reportedly said, “If any problem arises, the IAS officers should take responsibility in resolving the issues. When farmers came onto the roads for seeds, no officer took responsibility.”

He said that if the issue was not resolved at the officials’ level, they should bring it to his notice. “It is a fact that there is a shortage of seeds, but officials should come with some proposals to solve the problem.”

Mr Reddy feels that some IAS officers are not able to match his speed and are unable to implement his decisions. He told ministers that there are three types of MLAs or ministers. Some will recommend transfers of officers, some will make representations and some will take money from officers for their transfers.

Recently, a YSRC MLA in Prakasam district took Rs 10 lakh from a circle inspector for his transfer. This came to the notice of Mr Reddy who became very angry.

The MLA returned the money to that inspector after he came to know of the CM’s reaction.

Mr Reddy has told the incharge ministers to ensure that  such type of incidents do not recur and officials or MLAs did not practise corruption.

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ias officers, farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Centre says will use nitrogen in tyres to reduce accidents

The manufacturing of Ayurvedic medicines follows scientific procedures and their effectiveness has to be proved through evidence based data to make it acceptable across the globe.

A disservice to ayurveda

Burhan Wani

Valley shut on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Poster says make Jyotiraditya Scindia Congress chief, vanishes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy meets Ramalinga Reddy secretly, tries to woo him

HD Kumaraswamy

Papers shifted out of Secretariat

Telangana state government.

Confusion created by IAF officer in ATC blamed for Mi-17 chopper crash over Srinagar

Apart from the officer in the ATC, one officer in the air defence of the air base is likely to be court-martialed for the crash of its Mi-17V5 chopper near Srinagar on February 27. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 24 tied, thrashed, forced to say 'gau mata ki jai' in Madhya Pradesh

In a video which has gone viral, they were tied to a rope in public, made to kneel down and forced to chant

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham