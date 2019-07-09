Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: AFP) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; New Zealand win toss, elect to bat
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2019 Watch: Action camera ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Action camera footage shows last moments of Nanda Devi climbers

AFP
Published Jul 9, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
‘They were crossing a very dangerous ridge. The snow cornice must have given away because of their weight, triggering avalanche,’ ITBP said.
An eighth climber, British team leader Martin Moran, is still missing, according to authorities. (Photo: ITBP video screengrab)
 An eighth climber, British team leader Martin Moran, is still missing, according to authorities. (Photo: ITBP video screengrab)

New Delhi: Authorities on Monday showed heart-wrenching images of the final moments of an international team of climbers swept away in an avalanche as they attempted to scale an unconquered Himalayan peak.

The 154-second clip shows the four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and their Indian guide roped together in bright sunshine as they take nervous, synchronised steps along a narrow ridge towards a snow-capped peak.

 

Then the screen goes blank.

 

 

"Suddenly we noticed a loud noise. The video went blank and stopped," said Vivek Kumar Pandey, spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"They were crossing a very dangerous ridge. The snow cornice must have given away because of their weight, triggering an avalanche," he told news agency AFP.

The camera, that was carried by the final climber in the line, was found buried in snow near where seven bodies were uncovered.

An eighth climber, British team leader Martin Moran, is still missing, according to authorities.

In addition to Martin Moran, the climbers were Britons John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and University of York lecturer Richard Payne, US nationals Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel, Australian Ruth McCance and guide Chetan Pandey.

"It was mesmerising for us to see the footage," said APS Nambadia, the ITBP deputy inspector general who planned the operation to retrieve the bodies.

"It will help us to analyse what went wrong with their mission," he told a press briefing.

"The GoPro has proved to be like the black box of an aircraft giving an insight into the last few moments of the climbers."

"Put our lives at risk"

Nambadia said the operation to find the bodies at an altitude of 6,100 metres had been "extremely challenging".

Twelve climbers had started the expedition, but four Britons were rescued after breaking away.

The missing climbers last communicated on May 26, a day before heavy snow fell in the region.

On June 3, a military helicopter spotted the bodies and climbing equipment in the snow but several attempts to airlift the bodies away were aborted due to fierce winds and the difficult terrain.

The ITBP then sent its expert climbers on foot to bring the bodies down.

SS Deswal, the ITBP director general, said the rescue team risked their own lives to retrieve the bodies "with respect and dignity".

"We put our own lives at risk and undertook the operation by foot. We slept with the dead bodies on the side for days," said Ratan Singh Sonal, an ITBP officer who led the rescue team.

"At night we would bury the bodies under snow outside our tents to slow down the decomposition process," Sonal told AFP.

"But we were not afraid. We felt we are all a part of humanity."

Nambadia said the exhausted rescue team almost cracked emotionally when they found the climbers' belongings such as a toy penguin.

 

 

...
Tags: indo-tibetan border police, nanda devi peak, mountaineers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration,’ he said. (Photo: ANI)

Net infiltration in J&K reduced by 43pc: MHA in Lok Sabha

The Congress with 52 Lok Sabha seats is the largest opposition party in the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Congress proposes name of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for PAC chairmanship

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress in the Lok Sabha of failing to put its own house in order in Karnataka and was disturbing the proceedings of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Congress unable to put its house in order: Rajnath Singh

Some of the other survivors said that the bus was being driven at a speed of about 100 kmph. (Photo: ANI)

‘Climbed over bodies to get out’: survivor on Yamuna Expressway bus tragedy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
 

Amala Paul reveals how she shot nude scene in 'Aadai'

Amala Paul in the stills from Aadai teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Haj pilgrims can carry Zamzam water within permissible baggage allowance: Air India

Air India allowed to carry holy water from the Zamzam well within the permissible baggage allowance.
 

Apple iPhone 11 design suddenly makes sense

On the surface, the change appears minor as Apple will be shifting from an L-shaped logic board that’s found in the iPhone X and XS to a more rectangular design. (Photo: BGR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC rejects 'dosa king' Rajagopal's plea seeking time to surrender in murder case

Shantakumar was murdered in October 2001 and his dead body was found in Kodaikanal city of Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi HC seeks govt's response on Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's plea against LOC

Justice Suresh Kait said no interim relief can be granted to Goyal at this stage and added that he may deposit Rs 18,000 crore guarantee if he wants to travel to a foreign country now. (Photo: PTI)

6 children have died in Gaya hospital, cause could be encephalitis: Doctor

A total of 22 children have been admitted in the medical college since July 2 out of whom six died, Medical Superintendent Dr VK Prasad told. (Photo: ANI)

Tiware Dam breach: 20 dead, search operation enters 7th day

The death toll climbed to 20 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

CBI searches 110 locations in 19 states in corruption, arms smuggling cases

In a country-wide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham