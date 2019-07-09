Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2019 Telangana: Suspected ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Suspected Naxals abduct TRS leader N Srinivas Rao

ANI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Police said local land issues could be the motive behind Rao's abduction.
'Srinivas Rao was having land issues with tribals and he had some payment dues with them,' Superintendent of Polices Sunil Dutt said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Srinivas Rao was having land issues with tribals and he had some payment dues with them,' Superintendent of Polices Sunil Dutt said. (Photo: ANI)

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A group of suspected Naxals on Tuesday abducted former Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader N Srinivas Rao from his residence in Bhadradri Kothagudem division.

Police said local land issues could be the motive behind Rao's abduction.

 

"Srinivas Rao was having land issues with tribals and he had some payment dues with them. He has been taken to Chhattisgarh after being abducted," Superintendent of Polices Sunil Dutt said.

"We suspect that Naxals are behind this. A group of villagers has also gone to Chhattisgarh to initiate talks with the kidnappers," he added.


