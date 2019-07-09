Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC hopes govt wont demolish heritage building to build new assembly

ANI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 10:53 am IST
The court has hoped that the Telangana government will not demolish the Errum Manzil building till the case is disposed of. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday said it hoped that the state government will not demolish the heritage Errum Manzil building to construct a new Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Professor and activist Vishweshwer Rao had filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the state government to not demolish the Errum Manzil building.

 

The court has hoped that the Telangana government will not demolish the Errum Manzil building till the case is disposed of.

The Additional Advocate General informed the court that he would convey the sentiments of the court to the Telangana government.

He told media persons that no stay has been issued by the Court in the matter and the case has been posted after two days.

