J&K: Jawan hurt in IED blast, local hit by LoC firing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, had blamed the July 3 incident on India.
The incident comes days after the Pakistan Army said that five of its soldiers were killed and another wounded in a similar incident in Barnala area of Chamb sector on their side of the de facto border.
SRINAGAR: An Army jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jumgand area close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s north-western Kupwara district on Monday.

The defence sources here said that the injured soldier identified as Bhupen Chetri was immediately evacuated to a military hospital at nearby Drugmulla where his condition is stated to be “critical”. The sources said the IED went off near ‘Simple Post’ of the Army in Jumgand area.

 

Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, had blamed the July 3 incident on India. A statement issued by it in Rawalpindi had said, “The nature of blast is being ascertained”.

He, however, alleged “The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules”.

Meanwhile, a civilian was injured on Monday in cross-LoC firing in Nowshera area of Rajouri district of the state, reports said.

