IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Karnataka, UP, other Northeast states

Published Jul 9, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 10:01 am IST
 The India Meteorological Department predicted that East and West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department predicted that East and West Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall ón Tuesday.

The organisation also predicted that states in the Northeast such as Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh may also witness heavy downpour later in the day.

 

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places are very likely over Jharkhand and Odisha.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining central Arabian Sea, North and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

"Squally weather likely to prevail over Lakshadweep area and over east central Arabian sea off Karnataka coast," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

