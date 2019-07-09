Cricket World Cup 2019

Gujarat court issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

ANI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Gandhi had made the remark during the Lok Sabha election while campaigning in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on April 23.
 The fresh summons was issued after the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not receive the previous summon issued to him by the court. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court on Tuesday issued a fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi in connection with a defamation case filed against him for allegedly calling Home Minister Amit Shah "a murder accused".

Judge R V Italiya asked the Congress leader to appear before it on August 19.

 

