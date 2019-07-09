Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2019 DMK files another no ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DMK files another nomination for RS polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Jul 9, 2019, 5:39 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 5:39 am IST
The view of the Election Commission of India has been sought after the court order in Vaiko's case.
DMK president M. K. Stalin on Monday distributes laptops and books to several students at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Perambur which comes under his Kolathur Assembly constituency. (Photo: DC)
 DMK president M. K. Stalin on Monday distributes laptops and books to several students at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Perambur which comes under his Kolathur Assembly constituency. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The nomination process to the July 18 Rajya Sabha (RS) biennial elections from Tamil Nadu to fill six vacancies from the State took a new turn on Monday with the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) fielding one more candidate apart from the two nominees who have already filed papers.

The DMK had allotted the third seat with backing of its MLAs' to the MDMK leader Vaiko as part of the seat-sharing agreement for the recent Lok Sabha polls after two of DMK nominees - senior advocate P Wilson and party's trade union leader M Shanmugam- had filed their papers last week.

 

While Mr. Vaiko had also filed his nomination papers on July 6, a day after he was convicted for a year in an old sedition case - the sentence has since been suspended and Vaiko is going on appeal against the special court order-, sources said there was some uncertainty about the returning officer for the RS polls here accepting his nomination papers. The view of the Election Commission of India has been sought after the court order in Vaiko's case.

In view of this sudden development, the DMK not wishing to take any chances, has on Monday fielded N R Elango, senior advocate of DMK, to also file his nomination. He filed his papers with the Assembly secretary and returning officer for the RS polls, Mr. Srinivasan in Chennai.

The buzz in the State Secretariat is should Mr. Vaiko's nomination be accepted - as sedition does not appear in the list of offences which attract instant disqualification to contest an election-, then the third DMK nominee Mr. Elango would withdraw his papers. Everything now hinges on what Delhi decides on Vaiko's papers. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 9. Scrutiny would take place on July 9, Tuesday.

As today was the last date for filing nominations for the RS elections, the PMK nominee Dr Anbumani Ramadoss of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance filed his papers today. Also, the two AIADMK nominees, Mr Muhammath John, former State minister and N Chandrasegaran also filed their nomination papers today. In all, ten candidates including three independents have filed their respective nomination papers for the RS election from Tamil Nadu.

...
Tags: dravida munnetra kazhagam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam presides over an all-party meeting held at the secretariat on Monday to discuss the 10 per cent EWS quota. (Photo: DC)

Petition not to create multiplicity of proceedings relating to Poes residence

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Two 750 MW gas turbine power stations to come up in Chennai

A file photo of former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy at Brahmani Steel plant pylon.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s steel plant promise sparks talk on its origins

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Provide good governance instead of attacks: Kodela Siva Prasada Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s steel plant promise sparks talk on its origins

A file photo of former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy at Brahmani Steel plant pylon.

Provide good governance instead of attacks: Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Chandrababu Naidu to visit Anantapur to build cadre confidence

Chandrababu Naidu

Vijaya Sai lauds YSR for farm sector revival

Vijaya Sai Reddy

Tenant farmers will be protected, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses a public meeting in Kadapa district on Monday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham