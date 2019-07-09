Cricket World Cup 2019

Chennai’s water needs will be met, says minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2019, 5:42 am IST
The minister explained the water projects in detail when DMK member, Nandakumar earlier remarked that what was trending today "is empty pots".
Chennai: State Local Administration minister, Mr S P Velumani on Monday assured the Tamil Nadu Assembly that metropolitan Chennai's water needs will be met, even as the government was doing everything possible to mitigate the water crisis.

Intervening in the debate on the demands for grants for the department under his charge, Mr. Velumani said rainfall had been very low this year, particularly in Chennai, which was the major cause of the problem.

 

However, the government was still providing 525 MLD of water per day to the people of Chennai, he said, adding, this arrangement will continue till November when the Northeast monsoon is due.

He explained that the arrangement for ferrying water to meet the city's needs was from diverse sources like bore-wells, quarry water, Veeranam lake and with all these the supply will be stepped up for Chennai to 880 MLD so that the total water needs of the people could be met. He said now 1,127 lorries were making 11,400 trips to take water to various parts of Chennai daily.

Later, replying to the debate the minister said since January this year, when the plastics ban came into force, 559.49 tonnes of plastic goods had been seized from various parts of Tamil Nadu and a total fine amount of Rs.178.54 lakh collected. In Chennai alone, 240 tonnes of plastics were seized.
 
He said a committee had been set up to study the property tax increase and according to the committee report the property tax will be regularized.
 
Mr. Velumani said to solve the water scarcity problem in the state, 39,257 works were going on at a cost of Rs. 849.64 crore.
 
On the Local Bodies, he said after 22 years, delimitation of wards and verification of electoral rolls work was going on vigorously. On completion, arrangements for holding the local bodies' election will be made.

In an intervention, Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami said throughout Tamil Nadu restoration and desilting of water bodies was going on smoothly with the participation of farmers groups. There were no irregularities, he asserted, adding, these works were being monitored by IAS officers. In Chennai alone, desilting work is going on in 114 lakes and water bodies at a cost of Rs 100 crore, he said. These will help us to harvest 1 tmcft of water, he added. Ends.             

