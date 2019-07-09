Cricket World Cup 2019

Ayodhya land dispute: A litigant moves SC for early hearing

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 11:56 am IST
The litigant said that nothing much has been happening in the case which was referred to a three-member panel of mediators.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate P S Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: One of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of the matter.

The litigant said that nothing much has been happening in the case which was referred to a three-member panel of mediators, headed by former apex court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, to explore an amicable solution.

 

 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate P S Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court. The senior lawyer said that "nothing much has been happening" in the land dispute which was referred to the three-member panel. "Have you filed an application for early hearing?" the bench asked. The counsel replied in the affirmative.

...
Tags: ayodhya dispute case, babri masjid case, ram janmabhoomi agitation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


